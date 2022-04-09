CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given New €2.95 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.65 ($2.91) to €2.95 ($3.24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CAIXY. Citigroup upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.74) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

CAIXY stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.28.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

