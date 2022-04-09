Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 2,059 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 240.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.75.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

