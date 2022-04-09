Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000.
Shares of BIOSU opened at $9.99 on Friday. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.
BioPlus Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioPlus Acquisition (BIOSU)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.