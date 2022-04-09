Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000.

Shares of BIOSU opened at $9.99 on Friday. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

BioPlus Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.