Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ranpak by 100.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ranpak in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 164.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACK stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -452.25 and a beta of 1.23. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

