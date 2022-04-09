Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,257 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 109.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 154,343 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

In other news, Director James K. Price bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

MEG opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montrose Environmental Group (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

