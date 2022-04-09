Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,626 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORMP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

ORMP stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

