Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of UDR worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments increased its stake in UDR by 1,523.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UDR by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,541,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,623,000 after buying an additional 245,775 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth $68,917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 18.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,208,000 after buying an additional 180,706 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.38, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.48.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. UDR’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.09%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

