Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Sprout Social worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sprout Social by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $36,467.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,851 shares of company stock worth $9,354,978. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.29.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

