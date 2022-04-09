Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NYSE OGN opened at $35.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Organon & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.