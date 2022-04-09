Calamos Advisors LLC Has $9.16 Million Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 722,515 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 998.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.74.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

