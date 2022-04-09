Calamos Advisors LLC Has $9.16 Million Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 722,515 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 998.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CX opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32.
CX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.74.
CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.