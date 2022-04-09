Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Shares of Energem stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16. Energem Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Energem Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

