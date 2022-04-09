Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.
Shares of Energem stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16. Energem Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $10.29.
Energem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating).
