Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $7.89 Million in NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,000.

Separately, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of NHICU opened at $9.92 on Friday. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

NewHold Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination with an industrial technology business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

