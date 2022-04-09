Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

