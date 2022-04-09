Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $923,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.10%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
