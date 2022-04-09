Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 565,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,566 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of SLM worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in SLM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 855,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in SLM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 441,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $3,240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.32 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

In other news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

