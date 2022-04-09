Calix (NYSE:CALX) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CALX. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96. Calix has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Calix by 3,742.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 669.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,517,000 after buying an additional 1,071,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth $39,337,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,257,000 after buying an additional 385,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth about $16,034,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

