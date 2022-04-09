Cameco (TSE:CCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.29

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$38.29 and last traded at C$37.64, with a volume of 885376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.39.

CCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.09.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The firm has a market cap of C$15.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -146.62.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$465.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. Also, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total transaction of C$325,098.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$441,292.86. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416.

About Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.