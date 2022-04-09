Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of CANF opened at $1.13 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

