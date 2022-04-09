Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$26.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REI.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.94.

TSE REI.UN opened at C$24.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.18. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$19.83 and a 12-month high of C$26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33. The firm has a market cap of C$7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total value of C$163,342.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,765,101.25.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

