Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 260

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capricorn Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 223.86 ($2.94).
CNE opened at GBX 207.20 ($2.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1.55. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 231.20 ($3.03). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 209.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 195.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.
About Capricorn Energy (Get Rating)
Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.
