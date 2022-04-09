Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.50.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

GOOS traded down C$1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.49. 178,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 31.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.71. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$27.15 and a 1-year high of C$67.33.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

