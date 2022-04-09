Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Lowered to C$63.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.70.
Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.
