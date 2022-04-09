Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Lowered to C$63.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.