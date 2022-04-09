Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday.

CNI stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.37. 937,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,589. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,249,000 after buying an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $916,455,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,891,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

