Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New C$159.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.90.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.579 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 62,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

