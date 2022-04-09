Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$106.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of CP opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

