Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cantaloupe Inc. is a software and payments company which provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe Inc., formerly known as USA Technologies Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.56.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.64 million, a P/E ratio of -301.50 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the third quarter valued at $17,800,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 458,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,634,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,494,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,998,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe (Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.