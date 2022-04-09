Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Joby Aviation’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.
JOBY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Joby Aviation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,503,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,210,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,672,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.
Joby Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.
