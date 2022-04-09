Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Joby Aviation’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

JOBY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Joby Aviation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,503,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,210,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,672,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

