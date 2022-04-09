Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after buying an additional 643,723 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

CAH stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.90. 4,910,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

