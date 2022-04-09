Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSII stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.80. 216,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,511. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $884.64 million, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb bought 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 17.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,578 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 46.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 176.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 88,023 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

