CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $386,400.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $328,100.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $420,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.87 and a 52 week high of $96.88.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 2,183.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

