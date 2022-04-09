Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$226.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CJT. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CJT stock traded down C$3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$165.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,374. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$173.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$177.72. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$144.14 and a twelve month high of C$214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 7.4800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Cargojet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.