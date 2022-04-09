CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $94.34

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.34 and last traded at $95.82, with a volume of 17566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.76.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
