CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Oppenheimer

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $158.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on KMX. Wedbush dropped their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.73.
KMX opened at $102.22 on Friday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $94.35 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average of $123.73.
About CarMax (Get Rating)
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarMax (KMX)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.