CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Oppenheimer

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $158.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KMX. Wedbush dropped their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.73.

KMX opened at $102.22 on Friday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $94.35 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average of $123.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in CarMax by 4.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

