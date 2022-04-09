CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMX. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

CarMax stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $94.35 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,384,000 after purchasing an additional 169,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,926 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

