CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $94.34

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.34 and last traded at $95.82, with a volume of 17566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

Get CarMax alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,384,000 after purchasing an additional 169,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,926 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.