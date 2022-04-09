Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.85 Million

Brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) to announce $218.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.70 million and the highest is $220.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $189.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $986.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $980.00 million to $994.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $452,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,475 shares of company stock worth $10,361,067. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,701,000 after buying an additional 113,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after buying an additional 114,237 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,275,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.41. The stock had a trading volume of 251,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average is $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.03.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.