Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Catalent posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $110.71 on Friday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $91.17 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Catalent by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

