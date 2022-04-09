Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

CPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 253,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 659,072 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRX opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $829.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $8.65.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

