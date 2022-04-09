CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,103 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.6% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $311.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

