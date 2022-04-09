CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Head to Head Comparison

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CCUR has a beta of 538.54, meaning that its share price is 53,754% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America First Multifamily Investors has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and America First Multifamily Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A America First Multifamily Investors 55.63% 10.59% 2.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCUR and America First Multifamily Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A America First Multifamily Investors $68.50 million 5.58 $38.10 million $1.56 11.14

America First Multifamily Investors has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CCUR and America First Multifamily Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

America First Multifamily Investors has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.14%. Given America First Multifamily Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe America First Multifamily Investors is more favorable than CCUR.

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCUR Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 74 MRBs issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 76 multifamily and seniors housing properties comprising a total of 12,584 rental units located in 17 states; and nine governmental issuer loans related to affordable multifamily properties containing a total of 1,832 rental units located in six states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

