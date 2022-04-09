Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.29. 491,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,056. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $12,972,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 71,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

