Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $7.10

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $6.21. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 100 shares.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $107,368,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,223,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $12,964,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $9,453,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)
Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers Cellebrite UFED, a platform for lawfully accessing and collecting digital data; Cellebrite physical analyzer, a digital data examiner; Cellebrite UFED Cloud, a platform that allow to collect, preserve, and analyze public and private-domain, social-media data, instant messaging, file storage, web pages, and other cloud-based content; Cellebrite Frontliner that collects digital evidence in real-time; Cellebrite Responder; and Cellebrite Premium.
