Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $7.10

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $6.21. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $107,368,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,223,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $12,964,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $9,453,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers Cellebrite UFED, a platform for lawfully accessing and collecting digital data; Cellebrite physical analyzer, a digital data examiner; Cellebrite UFED Cloud, a platform that allow to collect, preserve, and analyze public and private-domain, social-media data, instant messaging, file storage, web pages, and other cloud-based content; Cellebrite Frontliner that collects digital evidence in real-time; Cellebrite Responder; and Cellebrite Premium.

