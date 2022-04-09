Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 357 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $80.25 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

