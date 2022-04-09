Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,871,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $77,586,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $64,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after purchasing an additional 434,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $37,158,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $116.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average is $123.42. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.57 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.