Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $165.15 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.87 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average is $156.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

