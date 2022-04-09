Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $194,490,000 after acquiring an additional 230,871 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,048,742 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $149,184,000 after acquiring an additional 67,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,330 shares of company stock worth $6,677,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.96. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.