Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,342 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RVNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 361.59% and a negative return on equity of 181.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revance Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.