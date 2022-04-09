Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

FFC stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

