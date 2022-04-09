Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 147.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIM opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.95. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

CIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

