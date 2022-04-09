Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDEV. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of CDEV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,322,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918,827. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 81,126 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 135,829 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
