Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDEV. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CDEV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,322,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918,827. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 81,126 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 135,829 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

